Mrs. Gina Ruggiero
Mrs. Gina Ruggiero Nee Minervini , River Forest resident for 46 years and Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Angelo of 67 years. Loving Mother of Nicholas, Anna Jean (Brian) Flanagan, Richard (Gina), and Michael (Diana) Ruggiero. Cherished Grandmother of Angelo, Robert, Sarah (Mike), Sherry, Jennifer (Grant) Dawson, Allison Flanagan, Mia, Elisabeth, Anna and Angelo. Great-Grandmother of Olivia, Madeleine, Alex, Chloe, and Maxwell. Fond Sister, Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation and Funeral will be private.
Published in PL-West on Nov. 26, 2020.