Gina Schar-Delia
Gina Schar-Delia, age 50, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a strong battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Philip Delia. Loving mother of Nicolas and Joseph Delia. Dear sister of Shannon (Dan) Oklepek, Melanie (Anthony) Green, and Patrick (Silvana) Schar. Proud aunt of Olivia, Alexa, Lucas, Madison, Sophia, and Francesca. Dedicated daughter of the late James and Linda Schar. Adored teacher and friend of many. Gina was kind, nurturing, and always put others before herself. She dedicated her life to her family, and will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nicolas and Joseph Delia. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 16, 10 AM, Queen of All Saints Basilica. Due to restrictions, we are limited to 100 people at Mass. If you would like to attend the funeral mass, please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Homes at 773-736-3833 or email info@smithcorcoran.com to register for mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-7PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, observing Covid-19 safety measures and guidelines. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Gina's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 13, 2020
She was caring and Loved each one of her students , she was extraordinary , She kept Conversation full of laughter and Happiness She Was More than just a teacher , or Friend She is Family ❤ She will be dearly missed the best Gym teacher of All time ❤ May the love of friends and family Remember her Beautiful Soul ❤
Nai
Student
June 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Shar- Delia Family she was a great Gym teacher.
Rose Quijano Lagunas
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rose Quijano Lagunas
Student
June 12, 2020
Ms dalia you were my best and favorite gym teacher I could ever ask for you taught me so much and always found a way to keep us active and fun even though it was youre job but you knew how to care for every student you had and its sad that we lost a beautiful smart teacher we could ever ask for ! You will be missed but we know youre not in pain anymore and Im glad youre in a good place I love you so much ! ❤Rest In Peace ☮
Katherine luna
Student
June 12, 2020
Me and my brothers grew up knowing her as Ms. Schar in elementary school when we where young, she always made gym class fun and very active. She was so nice and always very supportive. I always remember her smile when she would say Good job she was like a mom to us. She was one of the best teachers I had. Very caring person. She and her family are in my prayers. May God bless you and youre family always.
Jacqueline Diaz-Olivas
Teacher
June 12, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jacqueline Diaz-Olivas
June 12, 2020
Hi Ms.delia, I'm a student of yours. I graduated today, I finally did it! I hope your proud of me and seeing you being my teacher for so many years is the best thing, I might of been slow but trust me I have gotten better! I have a new house and a new school, a lot of new people to know hopefully you'll watch me play baseball. But i hope you have the best times up there and thank you for being my teacher once again!
Lots of love from Norandy Fajardo!
Norandy
Student
