Gina Schar-Delia

Ms dalia you were my best and favorite gym teacher I could ever ask for you taught me so much and always found a way to keep us active and fun even though it was youre job but you knew how to care for every student you had and its sad that we lost a beautiful smart teacher we could ever ask for ! You will be missed but we know youre not in pain anymore and Im glad youre in a good place I love you so much ! ❤Rest In Peace ☮

Katherine luna

Student