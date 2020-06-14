Gina Schar-Delia, age 50, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a strong battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Philip Delia. Loving mother of Nicolas and Joseph Delia. Dear sister of Shannon (Dan) Oklepek, Melanie (Anthony) Green, and Patrick (Silvana) Schar. Proud aunt of Olivia, Alexa, Lucas, Madison, Sophia, and Francesca. Dedicated daughter of the late James and Linda Schar. Adored teacher and friend of many. Gina was kind, nurturing, and always put others before herself. She dedicated her life to her family, and will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nicolas and Joseph Delia. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 16, 10 AM, Queen of All Saints Basilica. Due to restrictions, we are limited to 100 people at Mass. If you would like to attend the funeral mass, please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Homes at 773-736-3833 or email info@smithcorcoran.com to register for mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-7PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, observing Covid-19 safety measures and guidelines. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Gina's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.