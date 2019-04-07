Home

Ginette Geneviève Sorensen

Ginette Geneviève Sorensen Obituary
Ginette Geneviève Sorensen, 91, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at Hearthside Assisted Living on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born August 2, 1927 in France, daughter of the late Marceau and Marie Louise (Boussaert) Cerèzo. Ginette met her future husband during the Allied Liberation of Europe in 1944. She immigrated from France to Chicago, where she married Vernon A. Sorensen, became a citizen of the United States of America and raised her family. Ginette loved to travel, enjoyed the arts and cooking, and watching sunsets in Ellison Bay, WI. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness and charitable nature. Ginette will be missed by her sons, Larry (Kathleen, nee Moran) and Jack (Marianne, nee Merges); grandson, Kirk (Nicole, nee Stewart); granddaughter, Kelly; and great-granddaughter, Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 64 years, Vernon. In honor of Ginette's wishes, there will be no formal services held. Casperson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sister Bay, WI is assisting the Sorensen family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ginette may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
