Rev. Gino M. Dalpiaz, C.S. age 93 years died peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. He was born the first child of the late Firmino and Gelinda (Rauzi) Dalpiaz in Melrose Park, Illinois on December 2, 1926. Ordained as a Scalabrinian Missionary priest in Rome, Italy in 1951. Beloved brother to the late Mary (late Robert) Baroni, Rev. Alex Dalpiaz, C.S., the late Julius (Lorraine) Dalpiaz, Angeline (Erminio) Ruffolo, Therese (the late Richard) Dvorak, Gemma (Ronald) Winters, Rose (William) Scalise, Joseph (Carolyn) Dalpiaz, and Ann (George) Hicks. A devoted uncle to 47 nieces and nephews, and 89 great nieces and nephews. All those who were touched by Fr. Gino will miss him, a gentle, caring, giving missionary priest with a deep devotion to God and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. During his priesthood, he had many roles including being a pastor, associate pastor, professor, novice master, spiritual director for seminarians and executive director of the Italian Cultural Center. He served in several locations in New York, the Chicago area and in Rome, Italy. The last 10 years he has been an associate pastor at Santa Maria Addolorata Church in Chicago, Illinois. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, 1101 North 23rd Avenue, Melrose Park, Illinois 60160. Funeral to follow Friday, January 3, 2020, Family and Friends are to meet directly at Santa Maria Addolorata Church, 528 North Ada Street, Chicago, Illinois 60642. An open casket Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till time of Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Russo's Hillside Chapels. For additional information please call (708) 449-5300. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the Scalabrinian Missionaries, 546 North East Avenue, Oak Park, Illinois 60302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020