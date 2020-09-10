1/
Giovanna Culotta
Giovanna Culotta, age 87 (nee Restivo); Beloved wife of the late Domenico Culotta; Loving mother of the late Anna Maria (Giuseppe) Musotto, Pina (Thomas) Paruta, Mimma (Tom) Morey; Proud nonna of Sarah (Tom) Wirtz, Joanna (Paul) Molinski, Rosemarie and Joey Paruta, Sophia and Bella Morey; Great-grandmother of Natalie, Domenic, Tony, Anna and Thomas; Cherished sister of Salvatore (the late Tuccia) Restivo, Steve (Sara) Restivo, Lucy (Dominic) Ricciardone, and the late Joseph (Sheila) Restivo; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many; Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Funeral Saturday 10:30 a.m. proceeding from the funeral home to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale, Oak Lawn, for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Service info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral
10:30 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
