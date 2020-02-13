|
|
Giovannina "Joanne" DiBerardino, age 89, at rest on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Attilio. Loving mother of Dominic (Kathleen), Marie (James) White, Diane DiBerardino, and Laurie DiBerardino; beloved daughter of the late Celestino and the late Maria (nee Sicoli) Rossi. Loving grandmother of Joanna (Nicolo) Rallo, Phillip (Jessica) Barrington, Tiffany (Joseph) Woodman, Vanessa DiBerardino, Samantha (Joren) Scott, Nikolas (Molly) DiBerardino, Dana DiBerardino, Desiree DiBerardino, Jacob Stanek and the late Jacqueline DiBerardino; Fond great-grandmother of Jonathan, Kyra, Layla, Julian, Levi and Lydia. Dear sister of Vincenzo (Fiorella), Fernanda (Alessandro), Velia (Guido), Luigina (Giorgio), and Rina (Guido). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Monday, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Rosalie Church in Harwood Hts. for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Mt. Emblem Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020