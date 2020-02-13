Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
Harwood Hts, IL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovannina DiBerardino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovannina DiBerardino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giovannina DiBerardino Obituary
Giovannina "Joanne" DiBerardino, age 89, at rest on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Attilio. Loving mother of Dominic (Kathleen), Marie (James) White, Diane DiBerardino, and Laurie DiBerardino; beloved daughter of the late Celestino and the late Maria (nee Sicoli) Rossi. Loving grandmother of Joanna (Nicolo) Rallo, Phillip (Jessica) Barrington, Tiffany (Joseph) Woodman, Vanessa DiBerardino, Samantha (Joren) Scott, Nikolas (Molly) DiBerardino, Dana DiBerardino, Desiree DiBerardino, Jacob Stanek and the late Jacqueline DiBerardino; Fond great-grandmother of Jonathan, Kyra, Layla, Julian, Levi and Lydia. Dear sister of Vincenzo (Fiorella), Fernanda (Alessandro), Velia (Guido), Luigina (Giorgio), and Rina (Guido). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Monday, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Rosalie Church in Harwood Hts. for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Mt. Emblem Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovannina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -