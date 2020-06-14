Gisela Gertrud Tiranti
(nee Huber) age 92. Born in Oggersheim, Germany. Passed away on June 7th, 2020 peaceful at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to the late Rinaldo; loving mother to Ramona; cherished grandmother "Oma" to Tiffany; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a friend to all. We will miss the laughter she brought to us. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 16th at 10am at St. Alphonsus Church located at 1429 W Wellington Ave Chicago, IL 60657. Masks are required for the service. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
