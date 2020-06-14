(nee Huber) age 92. Born in Oggersheim, Germany. Passed away on June 7th, 2020 peaceful at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to the late Rinaldo; loving mother to Ramona; cherished grandmother "Oma" to Tiffany; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a friend to all. We will miss the laughter she brought to us. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 16th at 10am at St. Alphonsus Church located at 1429 W Wellington Ave Chicago, IL 60657. Masks are required for the service. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.