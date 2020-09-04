It is with great sadness that the family of Gisella Tomasio Chesnul of Wilmette, Illinois, commemorates her passing one year ago on September 4, 2019. Born July 10, 1969 in Lima Peru, she was the beloved daughter of Victoria Morinaga and wife of Matthew Chesnul. Her eternal memory lives on in those who were blessed to have known and loved her. Gisella was a loving daughter, wife, niece, cousin and friend. She will be fondly remembered for her effervescent personality, and zest for life and travel. Gisella had the most beautiful and infectious smile that would enter the heart and touch the soul of everyone she encountered. Her generosity, kindness, and compassion towards others was demonstrated in her life's work as a successful woman's advocate, business entrepreneur and financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial.



As an act of remembrance, we ask that you join in lighting a memorial candle and recite a prayer to honor Gisella's spirit today. Please celebrate her life and the good memories you have of her. Remember that we are not guaranteed tomorrow. Life is fragile and delicate....and meant to be lived to the fullest.





