Giuliana Pieraccini died at 1:15 am Monday morning Italian time, on August 12, 2019, in Barga, Italy, at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of her husband Renato and is interred with him in Bagni di Lucca, Italy. Her life and her memory will live on in the hearts of her daughters Francesca and Maria, her granddaughter Jessica, her son-in-law Paul, her grandson-in-law Zack, and her many cousins and nephews and friends in both countries. In Thy Presence is the Fullness of Joy.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019