Giuliana R. Capigatti (nee Bacich), beloved wife of Andrew Capigatti; devoted mother of Flavia (Colin) Farinha; loving daughter of the late Giuseppe and Nerina Bacich; dear sister of Bianca (Peter) Biancalana, the late Elio Bacich; fond sister-in-law of Diane Bacich; dear grandmother of Dhalia and Enzo Farinha and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather at St. John the Baptist Church 0S233 Church St, Winfield, IL 60190. Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2019