Giuseppa Pitrone nee Anzalone, 90; Devoted wife of the late Salvatore; Beloved mother of the late Anna (the late Vito) Citrano, Paul (Mary) Pitrone, Daisy (Vito) Nigliaccio, Mary (Sal) Falbo, Ida (Salvatore) Taibi and Joe (Linda) Pitrone; Loving grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 9; Dear sister of Angelo (Antoinette) Anzalone, Rosaria (the late Giovanni) Volgi, Elaine (the late Frank DiVita) (companion John Pecora) and sister-in-law to Angelina and Rosaria Anzalone. Fond aunt to many. Preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation Monday April 22nd from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Lying in state Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E Central Rd, Mt Prospect, IL 60056. Entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019