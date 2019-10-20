|
Giuseppe Ficarella, age 84 of Carol Stream, beloved husband of the late Isabella; devoted father of Umberto (Tonia) and Domenick (Kristine) Ficarella; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Claire, Dominick "D.J.", Joey and Nico; dear brother of Donato (Maria) Ficarella Domenica (the late Nicola) and Giovanni (Marina) Ficarella and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomindale/Roselle Rd.) to Resurrection Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019