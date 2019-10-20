Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Ficarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe Ficarella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe Ficarella Obituary
Giuseppe Ficarella, age 84 of Carol Stream, beloved husband of the late Isabella; devoted father of Umberto (Tonia) and Domenick (Kristine) Ficarella; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Claire, Dominick "D.J.", Joey and Nico; dear brother of Donato (Maria) Ficarella Domenica (the late Nicola) and Giovanni (Marina) Ficarella and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomindale/Roselle Rd.) to Resurrection Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now