Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Magnelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe Magnelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Giuseppe Magnelli Obituary
Giuseppe Magnelli 89, of Norridge. Born January 1, 1930 in Castiglione Cosentino, Italy. Beloved husband of Anita. Visitation Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Wednesday 11:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Park Ridge. Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M.. For additional information please go to www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now