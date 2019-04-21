|
Giuseppe Magnelli 89, of Norridge. Born January 1, 1930 in Castiglione Cosentino, Italy. Beloved husband of Anita. Visitation Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Wednesday 11:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Park Ridge. Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M.. For additional information please go to www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019