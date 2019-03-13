|
Giuseppe "Joe" Merenda, age 80, of Hoffman Estates; loving husband of Marie A. (nee Melone); Loving dad of Nic (Sandi), Antonio and Joe (Jennifer) Merenda; Dear brother of Teresa (Frank) Cesario, Domenico (Shirley) Merenda and Antonia (Bob) Knackstedt; Loving Papa Joe of Christopher, Jonathan, Michael, Jake and Jessie and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019