G. J. Zemaitis, 1952-2019. He loved beautiful women, beautiful cars, and beautiful guns. He was a deputy sheriff and a newspaper man. When told his cancer was terminal, he lit a cigar and said, "So it goes."
Born in Canada, survived by his wife Regina nee Maleckas, son Paul (Kayla), and daughter Lauren (Daniel) Flores.
Visitation Friday, December 27, 4-8 pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Purple would be appreciated.
Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019