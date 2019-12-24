Home

Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
G.J. Zemaitis


1952 - 2019
G.J. Zemaitis Obituary
G. J. Zemaitis, 1952-2019. He loved beautiful women, beautiful cars, and beautiful guns. He was a deputy sheriff and a newspaper man. When told his cancer was terminal, he lit a cigar and said, "So it goes."

Born in Canada, survived by his wife Regina nee Maleckas, son Paul (Kayla), and daughter Lauren (Daniel) Flores.

Visitation Friday, December 27, 4-8 pm at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Purple would be appreciated.

Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
