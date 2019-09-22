Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James at Sag Bridge Catholic Church
10600 Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL
Gladyce P. Kett, age 93, (nee: Hurka) at rest September 18th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Kett for 66 years. Loving mother of Sandra (Daniel) Taylor and Dwight (Susan) Kett. Cherished grandmother of Katie (Patrick) Garrett, Robert Kett (Albert Chu) and Jonathan Kett (fiancé Analeise Schwiesow). Gladyce was an exceptional fashion consultant for Marshall Fields in Oak Brook and retired after a 20 year career. She was dedicated to helping others by volunteering her time with the Elmhurst Hospital Guild. In addition to being a die-hard Cubs fan, she was an avid tennis player and loved traveling around the world with her husband Bob, who passed away January 2, 2015. Private family interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Ravinia's Annual Fund (www.ravinia.org) would be appreciated.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday December 21st, at St. James at Sag Bridge Catholic Church 10600 Archer Avenue, Lemont, IL.

Information: Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. – Willowbrook 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
