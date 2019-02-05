|
Age 99, of Lockport, formerly of Westchester and Chicago, passed away Friday, February 1st, 2019 at her home in Lockport. Gladys is survived by her loving family, sons, Kurt (Toni) Blaeser, Gary Blaeser, silbings, Evelyn Paskowicz, LaVerne Aronowski, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Marie Kroupa (Kunz), husband, Paul Bloeser and daughter-in-law Judy Blaeser. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 7th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL 60441. Funeral service, Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Mount Emblem Cemetery, 520 East Grand Avenue, Elmhurst IL 60126 at 12;00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For information, www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533.
