Gladys Schmidt, born in Latrobe, PA 8-31-30 to August and Katharine Skuba, died 11-19-20 in Northbrook, IL at the age of 90. She married Gunther Schmidt (d. 2013) on May 31, 1952 in Chicago, IL. They were a good pair! She loved her work as an X-ray technician at Ravenswood Hospital, then excelled as a full-time homemaker and later had a business, Skuba Products, with her mother. Gladdie was a great woman, beloved by all who were blessed to know her. She was a woman of faith. By nature cheerful and giving, she loved to cook for and feed people. A clean and orderly house brought her joy. She was devoted to and delighted in her family. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Mark) Mazur, grandchildren Kevin (Loubna) Mazur and Mandy (Joe) Schoenfeldt, great grandchildren Safi Amine-Mazur and Sylvie and Ondine Schoenfeldt, and sister Kathleen (Irwin) Kossack. Her brother Keith (Joan) Skuba predeceased her. A celebration of her life is planned for the Spring. Her cremated remains will be scattered in Latrobe, PA as she wished. Memorial contributions may be made to By the Hand Club at bythehand.org/give
. Perhaps honor Gladdie by performing a random act of kindness to leave the world a better place.