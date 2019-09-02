|
|
Gladys H. Pedraja age 90 formerly of Northbrook, IL passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Willows at East Lansing, East Lansing, MI.
A Private Memorial Luncheon will be held in October in Chicago.
Gladys was born in Havana, Cuba on May 11, 1929 the daughter of Mario F. and Elsa G. (Dominguez) Ochoa. After arriving to America in 1954, Gladys resided most of her life in the northern suburbs of Chicago. She spent the final few years in her daughter's home in Michigan with her husband before his passing.
She received a degree in music from the Musical Conservatory of Havana. Gladys loved to play the piano and had a love of music. She also loved going to the movies. Over the years, she and Rafael hosted many parties. Gladys was an avid gardener and longtime member of the Pine Grove Garden Club.
She is survived by her daughter Amy (Michael) Burnham of St. Johns, MI; son Ralph K. Pedraja of Fox Lake, IL; granddaughter Margaret Burnham of St. Johns, MI; grandson Gabe Burnham of St. Johns, MI. Gladys is also survived by other grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren on her son's side. Gladys was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Rafael Pedraja on August 25, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents in 2000 and 2001 and her sister Elsita in 2006.
Memorials may be made to Chicago Botanical Gardens at chicagobotanic.org. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019