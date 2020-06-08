Gladys "Gigi" Kadtke Kersten, beloved wife of the late Leo J. Kersten, loving mother of Thomas A. (Beth), Carol Lee ( George) Cikanek, James E. (Kathleen), Pamela A. (Jeff) Ajax and Jeanine M. (Bryan) Matz; cherished grandmother of Benjamin (Jessica), Nathanial (Suzanne), Zachary (Jolyn), Bryan (Carina), Kevin, Jeffrey (Jill), Matthew (Ewelina), Michael, Ryan (Claudia), Austin, Tyler, Andrew (Meredith) and Kelsey; great grandmother of 14.
In the 1960's and '70's, Gigi owned Berwyn Hardware along with her husband Leo. Later in life, she worked at Rockwell International and Maryland Casualty. Always someone who enjoyed life, Gigi's motto was "have fun, fun, fun!" She loved to garden, dance and be with family. Gigi would always say family was the most important aspect of her life. Well into her 80's, Gigi was a regular at Willowbrook Ballroom where she enjoyed big band and swing dancing.
Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. In accordance with local guidelines and restrictions; 10 people will be allowed in the visitation at a time. A funeral ceremony will be held immediately following visitation. Due to the unforeseen and unfortunate pandemic; the ceremony will be private to uphold regulations. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.