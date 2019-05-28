Visitation for Gladys "Carol" Lawrence (nee Britt), 92, resident of Schaumburg for 25 years, formerly of Chicago Wed., May 29 from 2:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Thurs., May 30 beginning with prayers at 9:45am at the funeral home to 10:3 0am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Born Dec. 25, 1926 in Winter Garden, FL to Joseph and Josephine (nee Sheppard), she passed away peacefully May, 26, 2019 in Schaumburg. Adoring wife of 52 years to the late James; loving mother of Linda (David) Wcislo, the late Kathleen and the late Ronald (Patricia); fond grandmother of Amanda (Thomas) Bolan, Richard (Christina), Amy and Matthew; proud great grandmother of Jacob, Liam, Kathleen, Sophie and Mason; dear sister of the late Theodore Britt; beloved aunt and dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name to , and click "Donate". For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook www.michaelsfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary