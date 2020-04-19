Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Gladys Langheld
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Langheld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Langheld


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys M. Langheld Obituary
Gladys M. Langheld, nee Hamstengel, 89 of Lemont, passed away, April 16, 2020, with her family at her side. Born December 11, 1930, in Lemont. She was employed at Argonne National Laboratory for 22 years and also did secretarial work for a law office. Member of the St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church Altar Guild from 1969-1993. Beloved wife of the late Ernest L. Langheld; loving mother of Gloria (Phillip) Kupiec, Melanie (John) Earnest, and Jeffrey (Linda) Langheld; adored grandmother of Carrie (Lucas) Borth, Jamie (Ryan) Myers, Phillip (Tracey) Kupiec, Michael (Shellie) Earnest, Kristin (Greg) Kupiec, Kevin (Jenny) Earnest, Andrea (Anthony) Kurt, and Daniel (Holly) Langheld; proud great-grandmother of Kayla, Hayley, Logan, Liam, Matthew, Madison, Emily, Pennie, Glen, Hannah, Chelsea, Gracey, Egan, Raegan, and Chloe; dearest sister of the late Viola (late Jim) Heatherwick; and fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at St. Matthew Cemetery, Lemont. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -