Gladys M. Langheld, nee Hamstengel, 89 of Lemont, passed away, April 16, 2020, with her family at her side. Born December 11, 1930, in Lemont. She was employed at Argonne National Laboratory for 22 years and also did secretarial work for a law office. Member of the St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church Altar Guild from 1969-1993. Beloved wife of the late Ernest L. Langheld; loving mother of Gloria (Phillip) Kupiec, Melanie (John) Earnest, and Jeffrey (Linda) Langheld; adored grandmother of Carrie (Lucas) Borth, Jamie (Ryan) Myers, Phillip (Tracey) Kupiec, Michael (Shellie) Earnest, Kristin (Greg) Kupiec, Kevin (Jenny) Earnest, Andrea (Anthony) Kurt, and Daniel (Holly) Langheld; proud great-grandmother of Kayla, Hayley, Logan, Liam, Matthew, Madison, Emily, Pennie, Glen, Hannah, Chelsea, Gracey, Egan, Raegan, and Chloe; dearest sister of the late Viola (late Jim) Heatherwick; and fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at St. Matthew Cemetery, Lemont. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020