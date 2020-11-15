1/
Gladys Mildred Bornmann
Gladys Mildred Bornmann née Faunce, 100, of Glenview, IL, died September 30, 2020. She is survived by her son Lloyd A. Bornmann III (Barbara), grandchildren Kristine (Oliver), Karin (Eric), Hailee, and Will, and great-grandchildren Ethan, Madeline, and Paige. She is predeceased by her husband Lloyd A. Bornmann Jr., and son Dr. William S. Bornmann.

Gladys was born and raised in Philadelphia and lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, and California. Throughout her full life she was an avid cook, seamstress, collector, reader, traveler, square dancer, dog lover, and artist. She was generous with her love, her wisdom, gifts, and positive nature. Gladys was a proud descendant of the Adam Forepaugh Circus family and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Donations in her name can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (https://support.bestfriends.org).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
