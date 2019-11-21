|
Gladys S. Babich, 98, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019,?at Arden Courts of Northbrook. Born on April 28,1921 to Swan and Siri Hofflander, immigrants from Sweden, she was raised in Waukegan, Illinois. After losing her father and older sister during the Great Depression, Gladys cared for her infant sister and baby brother and helped support the family. She graduated from Waukegan High School and worked at Abbott Laboratories, where she met Steve, her husband of 52 years. They settled in Lake Bluff, raising three children. Gladys loved living by Lake Michigan, spending time with her family, reading and gardening. Her strong faith, imparted by her mother, carried her throughout her life. She was a charter member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she volunteered in many ways. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Steve, their son, Christopher, and her sisters, Sonja Hofflander and Sylvia Smith. She is survived by her brother, Arnold Hofflander (Jane); her daughters Kathleen Minerva (Jordan) and Karen Halladay; four granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Those whose lives she touched are invited to a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 23 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1380 N. Waukegan Rd., Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019