Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Gladys Cook
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
820 Division St.
Lisle, IL
Gladys S. Cook

Gladys S. Cook Obituary
Gladys S. Cook (nee Wloszek) of Lisle, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th, to join her devoted husband, the late John A. Cook, Sr. Gladys, 93, was the seventh daughter of Sophie & Frank Wloszek. Surviving Gladys are her four children, Janet (Richard) Wilmoth; John A.; Donald (Tracey); and Daniel. Proud grandmother of five: Jannine and Jori Wilmoth; Heather (Cook) Bland; Carla (Fiancée Robbie Aoukar) and D.J. (Victoria) Cook and great-grandmother of Aliana Bland. Favorite scrabble partner of La Verne Cook, niece. Raised in the Back of the Yards, Gladys lived in Lisle for 65 years. She worked for Rexnord as an assembler for 32 years and then volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital for 25 years. An avid reader and loved to crochet. Her kindness and humor belied Gladys' strong-will and protective nature with her famous glare--the "Cook look". A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 3-8pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (5015 Lincoln Ave. Lisle, IL). A Funeral will be held on Monday, March 4, 11am prayers from the Funeral Home to an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (820 Division St. Lisle, IL Corner of Kingston & Front St). Interment Lisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to () would be appreciated. For more info call 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
