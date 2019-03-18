|
Gladys Schetter, nee Rasmussen, 99, lifelong resident of Elmwood Park, passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward V.; loving mother of Terry E. Schetter and Cheryl L. (Scott) Hendrickson; cherished grandmother of William (Robyn), Jeffrey and Brady Schetter and Kari Harris, Jennifer and Ryan Hendrickson; dearest great grandmother of Wm. Brendan and Edison Schetter, Kate, Tori and Aaron Harris, Dane Hendrickson and Coral, Aleigha and Marin Ottesen; dear great great grandmother of Liam Schetter; devoted twin sister of the late Viola (the late Kenneth) Hoehamer; treasured aunt of Sandy (Art) Moore and Judy (Mike) Meyer. Visitation Monday, March 18th, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info., 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019