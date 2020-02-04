|
Glen A. Kenworthy, 94, of Elmhurst, IL. World War II Army veteran. Husband of the late Virginia "Gini" nee Prost. Father of Mark (Debb), Kurt (Maggie) Kenworthy, Alec, Ericka & Leanne; grandfather of 6, great grandfather of 2, uncle/great uncle to many and foster dad for 40 years. Gathering on Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020 from 4 - 8 P.M. at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. Additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020