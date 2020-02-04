Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Glen A. Kenworthy

Glen A. Kenworthy Obituary
Glen A. Kenworthy, 94, of Elmhurst, IL. World War II Army veteran. Husband of the late Virginia "Gini" nee Prost. Father of Mark (Debb), Kurt (Maggie) Kenworthy, Alec, Ericka & Leanne; grandfather of 6, great grandfather of 2, uncle/great uncle to many and foster dad for 40 years. Gathering on Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020 from 4 - 8 P.M. at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. Additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
