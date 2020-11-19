Glen G. Glista M.D., age 76, a longtime resident of Oak Brook, IL died peacefully on November 2, 2020 at the Alexian Brothers Residential Hospice in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Glen was a 1966 graduate of Cornell College in Iowa and a 1971 graduate of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He began his residency in Neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and finished at Loyola University Medical School in Maywood, IL. He then pursued the field of Neurology graduating from the Loyola University program in 1980. As a partner at Medical Neurology Associates in Hinsdale, IL and staff member at numerous area hospitals, he practiced adult Neurology for 34 years until his retirement in November 2013. Glen received the distinction of being elected as a fellow of the Academy of Neurology and a fellow member of the American Association of Electrodiagnostic Medicine.
Glen truly enjoyed the practice of medicine and was known for always taking the time to get to know his patients and even making the occasional house call. He served as a mentor to many students interested in the practice of Neurology, helping them to gain admission to residencies in the field. Beyond being a physician, he enjoyed travel, was a voracious reader, history buff, and loved to learn - attending classes in range of topics from astronomy & physics to mathematics. In his retirement, Glen served as Vice President of Friends of the Oak Brook Library and was a member of the Oak Brook Library Commission. He was an avid walker with his dog Jack until his health deteriorated.
He is survived by his wife Ellen of 48 years, his children Carrie Glista and Mark Glista; his brother Greg (Lisa) Glista, and many cousins.
In accordance with his wishes he was cremated and buried at Bethania Cemetery Justice, IL in a private service. A celebration of life dinner will be held at a later date.
Please consider donations to Alexian Brothers Residential Hospice in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Additional Information: Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors 900 Jorie Blvd. Suite 204 Oak Brook, Il 60523 708 222-T-O_N-Y (8669) or www.cappetta-dicanio.com
