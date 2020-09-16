1/1
Glen Maikranz Jr.
1941 - 2020
Glen D. Maikranz, Jr., 79 of Sugar Land, Texas, formerly of Littleton, Colorado entered the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born on April 27, 1941 in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Josephine (Vignieri) Maikranz and the late Glen D. Maikranz, Sr. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1pm at The Settegast-Kopf Co.@ Sugar Creek. Services will be livestreamed via The Settegast-Kopf Co. Facebook Page. Tributes and or words of condolence may be left at www.settegastkopf.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
