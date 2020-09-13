1/1
Glen N. Wiche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen N. Wiche, age 70, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020. Glen resided on the North Side of Chicago with wife Susan for nearly a decade. They loved books and travel, then he ventured out into the world on his own. He was pre-deceased by his Wife Susan Wiche and his parents Dorothy and Norm Wiche. He is survived by Wiche cousins and Barbara (Carlsbad, CA) and Bruce Kirstein. Visitation 9:30 -11:00 a.m. with a service at 11 am with Pastor Schumacher on Saturday, September 19 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington, Naperville. 630.355.0264. Interment Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago or Second Sense (prior name, Guild for the Blind of Chicago). Info beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved