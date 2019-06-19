|
Glen Ray Gause "GG13" was born on August 26, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to Eron Gause. He departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 78 after a valiant battle with cancer. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter: Moesha Gause; two sisters: Lucille Bobo of Gary, IN, and Ernestine Dobbins of Glenwood, IL. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN.
