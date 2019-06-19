Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Gause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen R. Gause


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glen R. Gause Obituary
Glen Ray Gause "GG13" was born on August 26, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to Eron Gause. He departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 78 after a valiant battle with cancer. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter: Moesha Gause; two sisters: Lucille Bobo of Gary, IN, and Ernestine Dobbins of Glenwood, IL. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN.

Gause , Glen R.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now