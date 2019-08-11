|
|
Glen R. Gilbreth; Devoted and cherished father of Kelly Gilbreth and Colleen (Matthew) Rollins. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Gilbreth nee Pemberton. Selfless Bapa of Garrett and Grayson. Dear son of the late Glen H. and Beatrice Gilbreth. Brother of Sherry Smith and Margie Paoletti. A memorial visitation will take place Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 5-7 pm. Remembrances and Military Honors will take place at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please share a favorite memory of Glen during the remembrances. Cremation was private, For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com. Peter Heneghan-director.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019