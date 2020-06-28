Glenda Armin

Glenda E. Armin, nee Moran, 74, beloved wife of Roy for 42 years; devoted mother of Scott (Sandy) Richmond, Jennifer (Jeff) Auerbach and the late Brett "Brutus" Armin; cherished Nana of Ariana and Alex Richmond and Richie and Bree Auerbach; treasured daughter of the late Harry and Charlotte Moran; dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Service and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brett Armin Sarcoma Foundation, PO Box 1704, Deerfield, IL 60015. To leave condolences or for information including a link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.