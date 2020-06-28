Glenda Armin
Glenda E. Armin, nee Moran, 74, beloved wife of Roy for 42 years; devoted mother of Scott (Sandy) Richmond, Jennifer (Jeff) Auerbach and the late Brett "Brutus" Armin; cherished Nana of Ariana and Alex Richmond and Richie and Bree Auerbach; treasured daughter of the late Harry and Charlotte Moran; dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Service and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brett Armin Sarcoma Foundation, PO Box 1704, Deerfield, IL 60015. To leave condolences or for information including a link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
June 24, 2020
Glenda was a wonderful person with whom I shared a lot of wonderful old memories! Our memories will never be forgotten.
Marlene Albiani
Friend
June 23, 2020
Glenda was a good friend. I had tried to connect with her the past couple years and didnt realize she was ill. She will be missed. I always enjoyed her company. Love, Janet Kayner
Janet Kayner
Friend
June 23, 2020
Knew Glenda from the beginning when she first met Roy. Wonderful person and lots of fun. Will be so sorry to miss her.
Ted and Paulette Mann
Paulette and Ted Mann
Friend
