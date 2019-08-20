|
|
Glenn A. Hankins, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Glenn was born in Yukon, West Virginia to James Robert Hankins and Vivian Marie Hankins (McCann). Glenn's father was a preacher and coal miner, killed in a mining accident when Glenn was only 3 years old. In 1937 they moved to a farm in Bandy, Virginia where he lived until he graduated from high school in 1942 at age 16. In Fall of 1943, he took a test for the Navy V-12 program and was accepted into the University of South Carolina. After one year, Glenn transferred to Purdue University where he graduated second in his class with a BS in aeronautical engineering. While in the Navy, he served as an Ensign in the office of the Commander, Aircraft, Pacific in Hawaii. In 1947 he started employment with Standard Oil Company at their Whiting, Indiana refinery. He met Patricia Ann Boyle in Chicago and they wed on September 3, 1949, later having seven children: William (Kathleen) Hankins, Kay (Michael) Klinger, Marilee (Thomas) Koewler, Jane (Michael) Chiaramonte, Nancy Hankins, Susan (Shawn) Broadfield and Jeanne (John) Douglass. With Glenn's job at Standard Oil he moved frequently, living in Missouri, North Dakota, Wyoming, then a six year stint in Milan, Italy. He also spent years in Dusseldorf, Germany and worked the last ten years of his forty-three year career with Amoco in London England, retiring in 1990 as the Managing Director of Amoco (UK) Ltd. After Retirement, Glenn and Patt settled down in Arlington Heights, Illinois. For the past five years, he and Patt have lived at The Garlands in Barrington, Illinois. Glenn was a long-time supporter of higher education and especially Purdue University and was very generous in supporting their engineering department. He was proud to have all of his children graduate from college. He also significantly contributed to college tuition for his grandchildren. Glenn and Patt have been active in the Catholic Church throughout their married life. They were long time members of St. Cecelia's Parish in Arlington Heights and since their move to The Garlands, St. Theresa Church in Palatine. Glenn was an organizer his whole life. From building refineries around the world to managing Amoco UK, his mind was constantly active. Those who knew him knew he would never just accept an answer but demanded the rationale behind it. Always an active man (he loved golfing in Florida and was skiing in Vail until he was 72), Glenn battled Pulmonary Fibrosis for the past ten years to which he finally succumbed. Glenn is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patt, seven children, twenty-three grandchildren, and twelve (soon to be thirteen) great grandchildren. Glenn was a loving husband, father, father in law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sorely missed by all. The family would like to thank so many people for their support over the past years. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Glenn's name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22nd, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral services to begin Friday, August 23rd, 9:30 AM from the funeral home to St. Theresa Church for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019