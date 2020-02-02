|
|
Glenn Holmblad, 89, passed away January 30, 2020 while residing at the Presence Resurrection Nursing and Rehab Center in Park Ridge, IL. We thank their staff as well as the nursing team of Rainbow Hospice for the special care he received. Glenn was the original "self-made man", rising from office boy to Manager of Materials Distribution in the railroad industry. While never marrying, family, and friendships brought him the greatest joy.
At Glenn's request, a short prayer service will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Ave., Park Ridge, IL at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February, 5, 2020 with interment to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Donations in memory of Glenn to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020