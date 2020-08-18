Glenn J. Staron, age 68, of Chicago passed away August 15, 2020. Dear son of the late Albin and Elizabeth and fond brother of David (Wanda). Glenn was an avid lover of folk music and former member of the Warrenville Folk Music Society. Also a longtime volunteer and former Vice President of the Garfield Farm Heritage Society of LaFox, IL and a longtime member of the Canal Zone Study Group. Visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Prayers at the funeral home Thursday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Ferdinand Church. Mass 10 am. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Garfield Farm Museum, POB 403, LaFox, IL 60147 appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
.