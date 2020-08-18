1/
Glenn J. Staron
Glenn J. Staron, age 68, of Chicago passed away August 15, 2020. Dear son of the late Albin and Elizabeth and fond brother of David (Wanda). Glenn was an avid lover of folk music and former member of the Warrenville Folk Music Society. Also a longtime volunteer and former Vice President of the Garfield Farm Heritage Society of LaFox, IL and a longtime member of the Canal Zone Study Group. Visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Prayers at the funeral home Thursday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Ferdinand Church. Mass 10 am. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Garfield Farm Museum, POB 403, LaFox, IL 60147 appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
AUG
20
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
August 18, 2020
So sorry Glenn is gone! Holidays will not be the same without him. I wish I had had a chance to know him better. I'm so sorry he suffered so terribly in his last months.
Judith Wilks
Family
