Glenn Minor Azuma passed away peacefully in his home in Glencoe, Illinois, surrounded by his wife and children on June 22, 2019.



Glenn was born on November 5, 1950 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He attended Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, and later received his Juris Doctorate from Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. Glenn moved to Chicago to begin his legal career and later transitioned to a successful career in real estate development. One of Glenn's greatest passions was travel. As a young man, Glenn spent a year traveling solo through Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. His experiences during this trip shaped his world view, love of life and exploration. Travel had a great influence on Glenn's philanthropic pursuits. A long serving chairman and member of the board of Hostelling International USA, Glenn strongly believed that education through travel offered people from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to understand the world through a shared experience. Glenn's desire to continue exploring led him and his wife, Peggy to embark on what would be his final overseas trip to Egypt, a place that both inspired and awed him. Glenn cherished the opportunity to share that experience with Peggy and replicate the site tour he had shared with his children, Pierce and Paige, in 2008.



Glenn was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He possessed a warm smile that paired perfectly with his sense of humor. Glenn was charming and compassionate; an honest and loyal friend; and a student with a never-ending desire to learn more about the world. He loved books and history, and a glass of Wild Turkey with one ice cube. Good conversation was something he cherished and anyone fortunate to have one with him would remember it.



Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Klein; his children Pierce (Josephine Hood) Azuma and Paige (Philippe Andre) Azuma; the mother of his children, Valerie Pierce; and their twin grandchildren Minor and Marion Azuma. He is also survived by his mother Mitsy Azuma; and his brothers Don (Diane); Jamie (Valeria); Bob (Jane); and nieces and nephews Rikka, Jared, Derek, Michael, and Craig. After meeting and marrying Peggy, Glenn also welcomed into his family and is survived by her children and their families, Stefanie (Michael Jackson) Klein and children Noah and Shea; Jason Klein; Meredith Klein; and Henry. Glenn was pre-deceased by his father, Minor Azuma.



A memorial service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2515 Central Park Ave., Evanston, IL, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hostelling International USA, www.hiusa.org/donate or Hostelling International USA – Office of Philanthropy, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 600, Silver Springs, MD 20910.