April 17, 1935 - July 20, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Son of Carl F. and Hildur (Wernquist) Anderson. Brother of Eugene Anderson (Susan) of Tucson. Uncle of Peter (Allison) and Karen, both of Washington state.



Interment at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights on August 20, 2020. Donations in his name may be made to the Salvation Army.





