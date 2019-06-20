Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:15 PM
Glenn Pollack

Glenn Pollack Obituary
Our grieving family sadly reports our patriarch, Glenn Pollack, 90, passed away in the loving comfort of his family. Beloved husband and prince of Lila, nee Dinner; loving father of David (Jane), Bill (Lisa) and Matthew (Jean Modry) Pollack; dear step-father of Michelle, David (Audrey), Ross and Larry (Shari) LeCavalier; cherished grandfather of 15; treasured brother of the late Arlene (late Herbert) Hoffman; caring uncle of Douglas (Rebecca) and Judith Hoffman; devoted son of the late Edwin and Harriett. Long-time New York Life insurance agent and estate planner. Proud United States Marine Veteran. Chapel service Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
