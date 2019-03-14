Home

Glenn R. Ethridge,age 77, proud veteran,union and GM employee. Husband of late Arlene; Father of Kirsten, Kirk Ethridge and Jennifer (Jason) Rose. Grandfather of Dakota, Owen and Jessica Rose. Brother of Dennis (Audrey) Ethridge & Janet (Leo) Zeglar with many nieces and nephews. Interment Service will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Friday March 15th at 11:30am. Services entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
