Glenn Robert Johnson, age 73, of Wheaton, Illinois, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Sept 4th, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville WI, with his loved ones by his side.



Glenn was the beloved husband and best friend of his dear wife, Joanne Johnson; cherished father of Renee Hansen (Josh) of Ames, Iowa; loving stepfather of Ryan (Alissa) Carlson of Chicago and Kevin (Beth) Carlson of Chicago; and proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Sidney, Sawyer, Kennady, Amelia and Eli. Glenn leaves behind many loved ones that he treasured, including his brother, Donald (Donna) Johnson, and uncle, Ralph Angelo.



Glenn was born in Chicago on September 20,1946 and was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Henrietta (Angelo) Johnson. He graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1964 and served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1970. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from University of Illinois-Chicago in 1972 and an MBA from Roosevelt University in 1976.



Anyone that met Glenn could pick up on his zest for life. He lit up a room with his smile and was always ready for good times. He treasured family vacations and making travel plans with his wife. Every morning he would go outside to walk the dogs, get the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald, make his coffee, have his Entenmann's doughnut, and finally sit down to do his crossword and Sudoku puzzles. Glenn was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed golf as well. Over the years, he mentioned countless times how he had to see the Cubs win the World Series. Luckily, in 2016 this dream came true. Glenn shared a love of dogs with his wife and loved spoiling each one immensely. He grew up in a working class family, accomplished much in life, and never forgot his roots. Later in life when he retired, he enjoyed working side by side with his stepson, Kevin, selling vacations. He then worked at Home Depot in Downers Grove, Illinois, where he truly found his work family. Coworkers would describe Glenn as having a magnetic personality who always came into work with a smile on his face.



Due to COVID, there will not be a formal memorial service. Intimate moments will be shared among his family and friends that have been left with a hole in their heart with the loss of their Glenn. Funeral service will be held for immediate family. Much gratitude to the Police and Paramedics of Fontana, WI and Mercy Palliative Care in Janesville, WI.





