Glenn Zavattaro age 77, passed away June 25th after a brief illness. Loving husband of 43 year to Ramona, nee Hafner, loving dad of Michael Zavattaro, proud grandfather of Tyler Zavattaro. Brother of the late Kenneth, fond brother-in-law of Joseph (Carol) Hafner and the late Mary Ann Kerrigan. Much loved uncle of Kelly (Samuel) Thompson, Kerri (Joel) Pogar, Jay (Dr. Rachel Ashby) Hafner, Michael Melland, Kathleen (Jason) Johnson, Rocky (Samantha) Zavattaro, Angela Zavattaro, great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Best friend to his dogs Freddie and Andy. Services entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, Darien and are private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
