Glenna W. Rackow, nee Earnshaw, Age 96, passed away on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merton J. Rackow. Loving mom of Gail (Robert) Rubel and Linda Rackow. Dear grandmother of Jody (John) Litkenhus and Patricia (Frank) Gil. Dearest great-grandmother of Jacob Litkenhus, Jared Litkenhus, Joshua Litkenhus, Chase Gil and Audrey Gil. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019