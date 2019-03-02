Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Alis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Alis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Alis Obituary
Gloria Alis, 87, of Stevensville, MI, passed away on February 27, 2019. Gloria loved dancing, from the time she was a little girl to today, dancing her way to join her beloved husband, Richard. She worked in the athletic department of Addison Trail High School for 35 years. Upon retirement, she served in various organizations: Cancer Federation, Shriners, and Wild Dunes HOA. Gloria cherished her family and had a unique and loving relationship with each family member: Debbie (Jerry) Dipert, Rick (Debbie) Alis, Cynthia Worthington, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.