|
|
Gloria Alis, 87, of Stevensville, MI, passed away on February 27, 2019. Gloria loved dancing, from the time she was a little girl to today, dancing her way to join her beloved husband, Richard. She worked in the athletic department of Addison Trail High School for 35 years. Upon retirement, she served in various organizations: Cancer Federation, Shriners, and Wild Dunes HOA. Gloria cherished her family and had a unique and loving relationship with each family member: Debbie (Jerry) Dipert, Rick (Debbie) Alis, Cynthia Worthington, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019