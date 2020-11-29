With very heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gloria Banzuelo Simpao on November 22, 2020. Gloria was born on November 17, 1936 in Aklan, Philippines to Castor and Encarnacion Banzuelo (nee Magpusao). She was the 5th of 8 children. She is predeceased by her parents, and siblings Alfeo, Paterna, Lauro, Gamaliel, and Francisca. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Francisco Romero Simpao; children Ellen (Peter) and Francis (Kimberly); grandchildren Daniel, Jordan, Ryan, and Jayla; siblings, Anacleto and Remedios, and many nieces and nephews, some of which she sent to college. Gloria worked for over 30 years as a nurse at Lakeside Veteran's Hospital and was a part of her Wrigleyville community. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, https://www.givecentral.org/location/161/allevents
or via Venmo, using @OLMCBelmont. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.