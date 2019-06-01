|
Gloria Block, nee Terchin, 95, beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Block; loving mother and best friend of Harry Block and Michael (Nancy) Block; devoted grandmother of Ross (Stephanie) Block, Gina (Bryan) Kuchii, Carly Block (Jon) and Emily Block; cherished great grandmother of Aidan, Makenzie, Zoe, Nolan, Abby and Charlie; adored daughter of the late Rachel and Max Terchin; dear sister of the late Geraldine (the late Harry) Shakman and the late Harold (the late Loraine) Terchin; treasured aunt and friend of many. Graveside service Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019