Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Block
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Block

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Block Obituary
Gloria Block, nee Terchin, 95, beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Block; loving mother and best friend of Harry Block and Michael (Nancy) Block; devoted grandmother of Ross (Stephanie) Block, Gina (Bryan) Kuchii, Carly Block (Jon) and Emily Block; cherished great grandmother of Aidan, Makenzie, Zoe, Nolan, Abby and Charlie; adored daughter of the late Rachel and Max Terchin; dear sister of the late Geraldine (the late Harry) Shakman and the late Harold (the late Loraine) Terchin; treasured aunt and friend of many. Graveside service Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now