Gloria Bloom, 89, adoring wife of the late Elliott Bloom. Loving mother of Janice (Warren) Weber, Howard (Debbie) Bloom, and Sharon (Alan) Stein. Dearest Grandmother of Amy Pine, Joshua (Amanda) Cantor, Adam (Brenna) Stein, Brandon (Liane) Stein, David (Haley) Bloom, and Alexi Bloom. Beloved Great Grandmother to Sydney, Connor, Maeve, Oliver, Sam, Michael, Andrew, Hayden and Luke. Services held at Mt. Sinai in Scottsdale, AZ. Donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of the Valley in Arizona.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019