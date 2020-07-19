Gloria Cortesi Muzik died at home, peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald F. Muzik (2001), her parents Domenic and Ester Cortesi, and brothers, Joseph (Gloria), Raymond (Elaine), and Domenic , and nephews Allen and Peter. Loving Mother of Andrew (Jean), Matthew (Charlotte), Amy Muzik Schroeder (Tom), Tony, Martin (Maria), & Jerry (Loreen). The best Nonna of 11 grandchildren and Greatest Nonna of three. Many many nieces & nephews, and many many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date, we welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on Gloria's Tribute Wall and view full obituary at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
. For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260.