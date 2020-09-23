Gloria D. Palermiti, age 93, formerly of Chicago, Naperville, Aurora and Gardner, IL, passed away Sept. 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1927 in Arlington Heights, IL to Albert and Ruth Cairo, Sr. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leon Palermiti; loving mother of Peter Palermiti of Chicago and Paula Noffsinger of Monroeville, PA; cherished grandmother of Abby (Michael) Shrader, Megan Patton and Jonathan (Crystal) Patton; adored great-grandmother of Leo, Mia and Nico Shrader and Charlie Patton; dear sister of Albert Cairo, Jr. Memorial donations may be directed to your local humane society. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 24, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services Friday, Sept. 25, 10:00 AM at the funeral home chapel. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. For info call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com